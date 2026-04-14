Rochelle soccer second at G-K Tournament: Rochelle News-Leader sports roundup

The Rochelle girls soccer team took second place at the Genoa-Kingston Tournament. (Photo provided by Marcy DeLille )

Girls soccer

Rochelle second at G-K Tournamnt

Rochelle’s girls soccer team took second out of eight teams at the Genoa-Kingston tournament, falling just short 1-0 in the championship game against G-K.

The Hubs beat out Pecatonica in PKs 1-0, and won over Rockford Christian 1-0 with a goal from the foot of Camila Norberto.

The team today was Brisa Nambo, Zoe Norberto, Anaya Ortiz, Yana Bartkiv, Abby Bozinovich, Camila Norberto, Natalie McCandless, and Evelyn Garcia, Deissy Torres, Natalie Foster, Morgan DeLille, Paige Harris, Abby Dougherty, Martha Landa, and Joselyn Ortega.

In addition, Rochelle earned all-tournament honors for three players voted by other team coaches which were awarded to Natalie Foster, Camila Norberto and Morgan DeLille.

Tennis

Rochelle Hubs Dubs Tournament

Rochelle won the championship of the Rochelle Hubs Dubs Tournament.

Rochelle’s Mark Green and Philip Winters took first place at No. 1 doubles. Rochelle’s Caleb Mortensen and Connor Hunley took second at No. 2 doubles. Rochelle’s Noah McKinney and David Eckardt took first at No. 3 doubles. Rochelle’s Sam Sergeant and Parker Slattengren took first at No. 4 doubles. Rochelle’s Amor Lara and Elliot Peeling took first at No. 5 doubles.

Sycamore 3, Rochelle 2

Philip Winters and Mark Green were straight-set winners at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively.

Baseball

Rochelle Rampage 9U

The Rampage beat the Mendota Matadors 12-6 and lost 8-5.

In the win Easton Huff went 2 for 2 with four RBIs, AJ Hueramo scored two runs and drove in two runs, and Owen Gittleson scored three runs.

In the loss Gittleson and Sebastian Napolitano each had RBIs.

Rochelle 13, Rockford Auburn 3

Brody Bruns went 2 for 3 with a homer, three RBIs and two run scored and Braxton Bruns 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Hubs. Conner Lewis was 3 for 3 with a double and two runs scored.

Rochelle 16, Belvidere 8

Bobby Tourdot went 4 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI, Andrew Huerta went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored and Marcus Hansen 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs.

Girls Track and Field

Rochelle 71, Morris 54

The Hubs won the dual meet with Morris. Earning first place finishes was Kyrie Cragin in the 400, Samantha Overton win the 300 hurdles and pole vault, Vivian Worthington in the 1,600, Jasmin Walsh in the 100 hurdles, and Jamie Riddle in the high jump and triple jump.