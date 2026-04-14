Ogle County Historical Society to meet April 27

Pictured is the front parlor of the Nash House Museum at the Ogle County Historical Society. Call 815-732-7545 or email oglecohistory@gmail.com to schedule a tour to research or to talk about volunteering. (Photo provided by Ogle County Historical Society)

The Ogle County Historical Society’s next monthly meeting is at 6:30 p.m. April 27 in the carriage house annex behind the Nash House Museum at 111 N. Sixth St.

The organization needs people to greet visitors during open hours, do hands-on research for queries it receives, organize historic articles and files, enter data, help maintain the museum home, annex and grounds, assist with fundraising efforts, give tours of the historic Nash House Museum and Carriage House, and write articles for its quarterly newsletter.

“Whatever your interests and talents might be, there is a volunteer role for you,” according to a news release. “Why don’t you come join us this month and find out how you could be part of saving Ogle County history. We’d love to have you.”