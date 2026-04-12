‘Grandma Goes to Antarctica’ to be presented at Oregon’s Coliseum Museum on April 18

Jeanne Roppolo of Ottawa will talk about her experience in Antarctica at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 18, at the Oregon Coliseum Museum.

Journey to the coldest, driest, windiest and most barren place on earth. Experience life at the bottom of the world in comfort and safety. Tag along with Grandma on her extreme excursions. Partner with the scientists and support personnel at McMurdo Station, the largest research station on the continent of Antarctica.

Through her books, artifacts, props and lively audience discussion, Jeanne tells the tale of how she, as a traditional young wife and mother, without money or a college degree, was placed on a strange and unforeseen path. That long, winding road, with its twists and turns, detours and stops, led her, at age 57, to Antarctica.

Through the telling of her unconventional story, you may see the opportunities and experiences that may be hidden in your everyday life.

The event is free and open to the public. Please register online at www.cmaaa.org/lectures.html. Call 815-595-5810 or email info@cmaaa.org for more information.