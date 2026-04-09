Mt. Morris PAG to present ‘Paint Your Wagon’ April 17-19

Performing Arts Guild (PAG) actors Dylan Olson, John Chase, Priscilla Osborne and Chris Martin rehearse their lines for their upcoming musical production, “Paint Your Wagon”. Performance dates are April 17-19 and April 24-26 at the Allure of Pinecrest Grove Community Theatre. Tickets may be purchased online at performingartsguild.com or by calling 815-734-2103. (Photo provided by Jeff Bold)

The musical “Paint Your Wagon” opens the weekend of April 17-19 at the Allure of Pinecrest Grove Theatre in Mt. Morris.

Performed by the Mt. Morris Performing Arts Guild, “Paint Your Wagon” is a Broadway musical that blends the rugged spirit of the American frontier with humor, romance and memorable music.

Premiering in 1951, the musical was written by the celebrated songwriting team of Alan Jay Lerner (lyrics) and Frederick Loewe (music). The surprisingly different screen version of “Paint Your Wagon” premiered in 1969, featuring Lee Marvin and Clint Eastwood. A revival of the musical that remained truer to the original script occurred in 2015. The PAG production is based on the revival of 2015.

“Paint Your Wagon” is directed by Mt. Morris native Beth Nelson Chase and features local actors from Mt. Morris, Oregon, Forreston and more. Reserved tickets are now available for purchase through the PAG website, www.performingartsguild.com or by calling 815-734-2103.

Adult tickets are $20 each; student price is $18 each. Tickets may also be purchased at the door, which opens 30 minutes before each performance. The Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m.; the Sunday matinee starts at 2 p.m.