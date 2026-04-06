Mt. Morris Public Library to host ‘Paint and Sip’ April 10

Paint and Sip at 6 p.m. Friday, April 10, at the Mt. Morris Public Library. Join the group at the library as they host Cindy from Cin’s Treasures in Conover Square. Cindy will be here to walk the group through a beautiful painting that you will get to take home with you. The library will provide some light snacks and two different types of mocktails. Sign up using the link in the library’s Facebook events tab. A $10 fee is due at the class. All are welcome.

Return of Dead People of Illinois

Sunday, April 12, at 2 p.m. John Lynn is returning with even more stories and pictures of the interesting and shocking cemeteries around the grand state of Illinois. He will share stories and details of all his findings, as we share in the amazing places and dead people that John has found. All are welcome and no card is required. The event is free.

Lego Night!

Thursday, April 16, at 6 p.m.: Bring the family out for some awesome brick building! We will pull out #AlltheLegos for this night and kids can build whatever they can imagine. Then, they can put a name on their creation and keep it on our display for all to enjoy until the next Lego night!

Library Board Meetings

Monthly board meetings are held on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the library unless otherwise noted. The public is welcome to attend. Upcoming 2026 meeting dates are April 15, May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

Display Case Showings

Come in to check out our new display of paintings by Bob Crawford. They are really something to see and some are even available to purchase. We also have a display of Native American arrow heads found in the area. Stop by and see some wonderful treasures. We are always looking for collectors or artists who are willing to share their treasures in our display cases. If you are interested, call 815-734-4927.

Adult Programming

We would love to hear from you. Do you have any program ideas? Do evenings or weekends work better? Do you have a program you would like to share/lead? Contact Mary Cheatwood at the library through email at mmlib@mtmorris-il.org or call 815-734-4927.

The Mt. Morris Public Library is located at 105 S. McKendrie Ave., Mt. Morris.