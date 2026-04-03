Encore! Mt. Morris announces spring, summer events

An estimated crowd of 2,500 turned out to listen to The Fortunate Sons, a Creedance Clearwater tribute band, during the Jamboree Concert Series in Mt. Morris on Friday, Aug, 29, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

Encore! Mt. Morris, a non-profit organization working to make Mt. Morris a destination for the visual, performing and culinary arts, has been preparing for the spring and summer 2026 season.

All details, costs (if any), locations, and registration information, is available on its web site at encoremtmorris.com and Encore’s Facebook page.

Art classes

April 23: Jewelry making from 6-8:30 p.m.

April 25: Drawing still life and botanicals, 10-2 p.m.

April 28: Outdoor plant potting, 9-11 a.m.

Encore day bus trip

To Chicago: June 4, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for an architectural boat tour, Art Institute, Millenium Park, Eately. Registration deadline is May 18.

Art shows

Student Art Show: June 12-June 28

Let Freedom Ring Through the Ages exhibit: July 1-31

Mann Family Art Show: Aug. 5-29

Festivals

Porch Fest: June 13, 1-5 p.m.

Let Freedom Ring: July 3-4

Straw Sculpture Contest: Aug. 7-29.

Band concerts

Kable Band, Wednesdays, June 10-July 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Jamboree Bands (schedule of bands to be published in May), Fridays from June 12-Aug. 28, plus Saturdays in August, 7-9 p.m.