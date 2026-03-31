Hands on Oregon helps with Oregon Antique Fair

Hands on Oregon members Jeff Hendricks, Mike Moore, John Dickson and Lou Vanderwyst helped vendors at the Oregon Woman''s Club annual antique fair get ready for the show opening. OWC Members JoAnn Pryor, Nancy Bartels, and Maggie Kippis were among the club members also getting ready for the show. (Photo provided by Nancy Bartels)

Members of the civic group, Hands on Oregon, pitched in to help prepare for the annual Oregon Woman’s Club Antique Fair held recently at the Blackhawk Center on the Oregon Junior/Senior High School Campus in Oregon.

On the day before the show, the vendors descend on the Blackhawk Center with truck and trailer loads of everything from heavy furniture and large pictures and display cases to boxes of china, stoneware, jewelry, antique tools, books, vintage posters and comic books and other items.

All of these have to be unpacked and moved from vendors’ trucks, cars and trailers into the center to the display booths and unpacked so they can be ready for customers on opening day. Crucial to this operation were members of Hands on Oregon who acted as porters, helping vendors get their gear into their booths inside the show space. Hands on Oregon members Jeff Hendricks, Mike Moore, John Dickson and Lou Vanderwyst all lent a hand.