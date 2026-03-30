Mt. Morris Public Library to host Paint and Sip on April 10

The Mt. Morris Library will be closed for cleaning Saturday, April 4. The library’s hours are Monday through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Paint and Sip at the Library

Friday, April 10, at 6 p.m. Join us as we host Cindy from Cin’s Treasures in Conover Square. Cindy will be here to walk us through a beautiful painting that you will get to take home with you. The library will provide some light snacks and two different types of mocktails. Sign up using the link in the library’s Facebook events tab. A $10 fee is due at the class.

Cemetery discussion

Sunday, April 12, at 2 p.m. We have John Lynn returning with even more stories and pictures of the interesting and shocking cemeteries around Illinois. He will share stories and details of all his findings, as we share in the amazing places and dead people that John has found. All are welcome, no card required and no fee needed.

Library Board meetings

Monthly board meetings are held on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the library unless otherwise noted. The public is welcome to attend. Upcoming 2026 meeting dates are April 15, May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

Display Case Showings

Come in to check out our new display of paintings by one of our favorite patrons, Bob Crawford. A display of Native American arrowheads found in the area also are on display.

Lego Night

Thursday, April 16, at 6 p.m. Bring the family out for some awesome brick building. We will pull out #AlltheLegos for this night and kids can build whatever they can imagine. Then, they can put a name on their creation and keep it on our display for all to enjoy until the next Lego night.

Ink with a Friend

Thursday, April 9, at 5 p.m. A card-making class will be led by local crafter Liz Gullett. You will get all the materials to make two beautiful cards to take home. Stop by to see the samples. The fee is $5. Registration is limited so call the library or stop by to save your spot before April 2.

The Mt. Morris Public Library is located at 105 S. McKendrie Ave., Mt. Morris.