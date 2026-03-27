Ogle County child abuse awareness event is April 17 in Rochelle

An Ogle County “Hands Around the City” event for Child Abuse Awareness Month in April will begin at noon Friday, April 17.

The event will take place at the Rochelle City Hall lawn at 420 N. Sixth St.

The event will feature guest speakers including Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows and Patrick Janes.

Shining Star Executive Director Jessica Cash and CASA Executive Director Trisha Howard will speak at the event as well.

The event will be hosted by Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center and Court Appointed Special Advocates in the 15th District as they work together to bring awareness about child abuse and help protect the well-being of the next generation.

In the event of rain, the event will be held inside the city hall council chambers.