Rochelle’s Cathie Dame honored by Weichert Real Estate Affiliates

Weichert, Realtors - Signature Professionals recently announced that Cathie Dame of Rochelle was honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., for outstanding real estate performance in 2025.

Dame received the Executive Club honor, earning recognition for reaching specified levels of real estate production in gross commission income or units closed in 2025.

“We are incredibly proud of our affiliates and their agents for their remarkable achievements over the past year,” Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., said. “Their dedication, expertise, and commitment to providing outstanding service truly set them apart. They persevered and found success during what was widely considered one of the most challenging years in real estate.”

Weichert, Realtors - Signature Professionals is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate.