Rochelle High School students earn Critical Thinker awards

The Critical Thinker program at Rochelle Township High School is designed to identify students who go above and beyond the scope of daily expectations by thinking outside the box to generate solutions to issues in school and the community.

They are nominated for their ability to identify problems, research solutions, and develop positive outcomes. The program is supported by the Rochelle Rotary and the RTHS class of 1961.

Alayna Smardo was the first quarter Critical Thinker award winner at RTHS.

“A dedicated leader and athlete, Alayna has been a cornerstone of the RTHS dance team for four years, sharing her immense talent and energy with the community throughout every football season,” an RTHS news release read. “This year, she stepped into the vital role of team captain, where she has distinguished herself through her flexibility, passion and humility.

“She has also been an essential part of the Speech team and FFA club. Her teachers and coaches describe her as a ‘leader who leads with heart,’ consistently impressed by her ability to balance high expectations with unwavering support for her teammates. Alayna doesn’t just focus on her own performance; she actively pushes those around her toward growth, navigating the complexities of team dynamics with grace and resilience. Her commitment to excellence and her insightful approach to leadership truly embody the spirit of a critical thinker.”

She has chosen the Wounded Warrior project as the charity the Critical Thinking Program will make a donation to on her behalf.”

Angel Perez was named the second quarter Critical Thinker at RTHS.

“Angel is a student who embodies the spirit of initiative and forward-thinking,” an RTHS news release read. “She has taken on significant new responsibilities with the CRA, where she has been laser-focused on improving the organization and expanding its reach within the school community and beyond.

“She has been involved in RTHS student council as well as Ballet Folklorico. Her teachers have been ‘incredibly impressed’ by her organizational skills and leadership, noting her ability to manage complex tasks while keeping the bigger picture in mind. By identifying opportunities for growth and implementing structured plans to achieve them, Angel has demonstrated the critical thinking skills necessary to lead a group toward long-term success. Her dedication to service and community expansion sets a powerful example for her peers.”

She plans to begin her post-secondary journey at Kishwaukee College and study interior design. In honor of her achievement, the Critical Thinking Program will make a donation to TAILS Humane Society on her behalf.

Natalie Faivre was the third quarter Critical Thinker at RTHS.

“Natalie has consistently set a high bar for herself since entering RTHS,” an RTHS news release read. “She tackles the most challenging topics with an infectious ‘I can do this’ attitude. Her teacher notes that she has truly set herself apart through her relentless dedication to not just finishing assignments, but deeply learning and understanding the material.

“Beyond her academic prowess, Natalie is a model student who leads by lifting others up. She is constantly seen supporting her classmates, offering the encouragement and reassurance they need to succeed.”

She is the National Honor Society president and also involved with Student Council, Interact Club and Prom Committee while also performing Dance with Studio C. In honor of her achievement, the Critical Thinking Program will make a donation to a charity on her behalf to celebrate her hard work and commitment to excellence.