Ogle County property transfers for March 16-20, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Shirley R Lemar Trustee and Shirley R Lemar Tr to Caleb C Bender, 1 Parcel: 1116 Carrie Ave., Rochelle, $255,000

Brad Kowitzke and Sheri Kowitzke to Joanne Gilles and Gregory Gilles, 1 Parcel: 6551 S Westwood Dr, Rochelle, $435,000

Dawn M Schwarz to Austin Lawrenz and Ashley Lawrenz, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-07-251-003, $470,000

Steve Malworm to Amanda C Galor and Jeffrey D Galor, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-08-252-010, $362,000

Thomas J Hartnett Iii to Blue Ridge Property Group Llc, 1 Parcel: 519 Lincoln Ave., Rochelle, $244,000

Randall A Hess to John Ethan Gruban, 1 Parcel: 334 N 14th St., Rochelle, $105,000

Noggle Family Limited Partnership to City Of Rochelle, 1 Parcel in Dement Township: 25-31-400-005, $65,664

Adam Herwig to James R Collins Trustee, Sandra L Collins Trustee, and James & Sandra Collins Rev Tr, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-23-400-025, $336,060

Quit Claims

Jeffrey J Whaley and Katrina N Whaley to Jeffrey T Whaley and Dawn D Whaley, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-06-100-005, $0.00

Michael R Bressette to Michael R Bressette and Lisa J Lindberg, 1 Parcel: 470 Mill Ridge Dr, Byron, $0.00

Ryan C Lawrence and Alesandra V Lawrence to Kenneth W Burch Trustee, Kenneth W Burch Tr101, Lynnette E Burch Trustee, Lynnette E Burch Tr, and Kenneth W Burch, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-32-100-006, $0.00

Leila I Macqueen, Leila I Macqueen-Mccoy, and Leila I Macqueen Mccoy to Leila I Mccoy and Matthew J Mccoy, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-27-204-001, $0.00

Keith A Koziol to Keith A Koziol and Catherine A Koziol, 2 Parcels in Leaf River: 03-24-400-009 and 03-24-400-028, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Wesley A Burandt Trustee, Kathryn L Burandt Trustee, and Wesley A & Kathryn Burandt Family Trust to Natural Land Institute, 2 Parcels in Scott Township: 11-28-300-008 and 11-28-300-010, $1,639,000

Patrick D Southwick Trustee, Patrick Southwick Tr1, and Trust No 1 to Nicholas R Mowell and Brandie L Mowell, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-20-100-003, $10,000

Marianne L Jones Trustee, Joyce M Callaway Trustee, James A Jones Trustee, and Melvin L Jones Irrev Income Only Tr to Richard L Kelly and Kathleen E Kelly, 1 Parcel: 24-14-280-007, $60,000

Jorian Wheeler Trustee and Mary Ellen Wheeler Tr306 to Magdiel Rivera, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-23-156-001, $162,500

Kenneth W Burch Trustee, Kenneth W Burch Tr101, Lynnette E Burch Trustee, Lynnette E Burch Tr101, and Kenneth W Burch to Ryan Lawrence and Alesandra V Lawrence, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-32-100-006, $15,000

Kenneth W Burch Trustee, Kenneth W Burch Tr101, Lynnette E Burch Trustee, and Lynnette E Burch Tr101 to Ryan C Lawrence and Alesandra V Lawrence, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-32-100-006, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Lorraine N Drought to Lorraine N Drought Trustee and Lorraine N Drought Rev Tr1, 1 Parcel: 1133 N 7th St, Unit 807, Rochelle, $0.00

Deloris M Vanbuskirk to Vanbuskirk M Vanbuskirk Trustee and Vb Family Tr1225, 1 Parcel in Grand Detour Township: 21-03-400-004, $0.00

Michael M Anderson and Brenda M Anderson to Brenda M Anderson Trustee and Mma Tr326, 2 Parcels: 202 S Hannah Ave., Mt. Morris, and 08-30-400-009, $0.00

Edwin Yingling and Edwin D Yingling to Edwin D Yingling Trustee and Edwin D Yingling Tr1, 1 Parcel in Grand Detour Township: 21-08-277-012, $0.00

Edwin D Yingling, Edwin Yingling, Ed Yingling, Mary Pat Yingling, and Mary P Yingling to Edwin D Yingling Trustee and Edwin D Yingling Tr1, 7 Parcels: 20-11-451-013, 20-11-452-004, 20-11-452-005, 21-05-300-005, 21-05-400-015, 21-08-226-001, and 21-08-277-011, $0.00

Michael L Abrahams and Jennifer L Abrahams to Michael L Abrahams Trustee, Michael L Abrahams Rev Tr, Jennifer L Abrahams Trustee, and Jennifer L Abrahams Rev Tr, 1 Parcel: 4104 E Countryview Dr, Byron, $0.00

Wayne B Winterfield to Lucinda A Winterfield Trustee, Wayne B Winterfield Trustee, Winterfield Tr, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-08-405-003, $0.00

Mary Jean Lane Trustee, Gene R Lane Tr101, and Gene R Lane Declaration Tr101 to Mary Jean Lane Trustee and Gene R Lane Qtip Family Tr, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-25-300-003, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Gary W Petersen and Dawn M Kaiser to Dawn M Kaiser, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-09-351-027, $0.00