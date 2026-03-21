Rock River Center activities include an outing of the month

Rock River Center is a resource center located at 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Activities and trips are open to all ages. Call the office at 815-732-3252 for assistance, with many benefits available to seniors. Visit the center online at www.rockrivercenter.org and like it on Facebook.
OSF support and services
March 25, 10-11 a.m.: Advanced registration requested
The Dixie Six Band
March 30, 1-2 p.m.: Registration requested by March 26.
In-home personal services
April 6, 1-2 p.m.: Advanced registration requested.
Outing of the month
April 9: Severson Dells. Lunch afterward at Spring Valley. Register by April 6.
April yoga classes
Class dates: Friday, April 3, 10, 17, and 24. Yoga: 10-11 a.m. Chair Yoga: 11:15 a.m. to noon. Cost: $5 per class.