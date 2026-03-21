Rock River Center activities include an outing of the month

Rock River Center is a resource center located at 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Activities and trips are open to all ages. Call the office at 815-732-3252 for assistance, with many benefits available to seniors. Visit the center online at www.rockrivercenter.org and like it on Facebook.

OSF support and services

March 25, 10-11 a.m.: Advanced registration requested

The Dixie Six Band

March 30, 1-2 p.m.: Registration requested by March 26.

In-home personal services

April 6, 1-2 p.m.: Advanced registration requested.

Outing of the month

April 9: Severson Dells. Lunch afterward at Spring Valley. Register by April 6.

April yoga classes

Class dates: Friday, April 3, 10, 17, and 24. Yoga: 10-11 a.m. Chair Yoga: 11:15 a.m. to noon. Cost: $5 per class.