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Ogle County News

Rock River Center activities include an outing of the month

On June 21, the Rock River Center in Oregon held a 50th anniversary celebration open house.

The Rock River Center in Oregon (Jeff Helfrich)

By Shaw Local News Network

Rock River Center is a resource center located at 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Activities and trips are open to all ages. Call the office at 815-732-3252 for assistance, with many benefits available to seniors. Visit the center online at www.rockrivercenter.org and like it on Facebook.

OSF support and services

March 25, 10-11 a.m.: Advanced registration requested

The Dixie Six Band

March 30, 1-2 p.m.: Registration requested by March 26.

In-home personal services

April 6, 1-2 p.m.: Advanced registration requested.

Outing of the month

April 9: Severson Dells. Lunch afterward at Spring Valley. Register by April 6.

April yoga classes

Class dates: Friday, April 3, 10, 17, and 24. Yoga: 10-11 a.m. Chair Yoga: 11:15 a.m. to noon. Cost: $5 per class.

OregonOgle CountyLocal NewsSenior CitizensSeniorsOgle County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois