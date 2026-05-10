No injuries, minor damage reported in Romeoville house fire early Sunday

The Lockport Township Fire Protection District responded to a residential fire about 1 a.m. Sunday, May 9, 2026, in the 100 block of Mountain Laurel Court in Romeoville. (Photo provided by the Lockport Township Fire Protection District)

Lockport Township Fire Protection District crews responded to a house fire early Sunday morning in the 100 block of Mountain Laurel Ct. in Romeoville.

About1 a.m. crews responded to a call and found smoke coming from the second floor of a single-family home.

Upon further investigation, the LTFPD reported that a small fire was in a bedroom on the second floor.

In a statement the district said that the residents were not home at the time of the fire, and crews were able to quickly extinguish it.

Damage to the home was primarily contained to the room where the fire originated, according to the district. No injuries were reported.

The LTFPD thanked the Plainfield, Homer, and East Joliet fire departments for their assistance covering the district during the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is being investigated by the Lockport Fire Investigators and the Romeoville Police Department.