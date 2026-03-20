Forreston Easter egg hunt set for April 4 at Memorial Park

The annual Easter egg hunt in Forreston will take place Saturday, April 4, at Memorial Park in Forreston.
From noon-1 p.m. signup for Easter egg basket drawings for each age group will be done. The baskets will be distributed to winners at the end of the egg hunt.
From noon-2 p.m., a touch-a-truck opportunity will take place with no horns or sirens.
From noon-12:30 p.m. there will be a special Easter egg hunt for sensory sensitive kids.
At 12:30 p.m. the Easter Bunny will arrive via Forreston fire truck.
At 1 p.m. the Easter egg hunt will begin starting with ages 0-2 years old followed by age groups 3-4, 5-6, 7-8 and 9,10,11 plus.
If weather does not cooperate, the egg hunt will be in the Forreston Grade School gym.