Forreston Easter egg hunt set for April 4 at Memorial Park

A little wind didn't stop this girl from grabbing Easter eggs and candy at the Forreston Easter egg hunt at Memorial Park in Forreston on Saturday, March 30, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

The annual Easter egg hunt in Forreston will take place Saturday, April 4, at Memorial Park in Forreston.

From noon-1 p.m. signup for Easter egg basket drawings for each age group will be done. The baskets will be distributed to winners at the end of the egg hunt.

From noon-2 p.m., a touch-a-truck opportunity will take place with no horns or sirens.

From noon-12:30 p.m. there will be a special Easter egg hunt for sensory sensitive kids.

At 12:30 p.m. the Easter Bunny will arrive via Forreston fire truck.

At 1 p.m. the Easter egg hunt will begin starting with ages 0-2 years old followed by age groups 3-4, 5-6, 7-8 and 9,10,11 plus.

If weather does not cooperate, the egg hunt will be in the Forreston Grade School gym.