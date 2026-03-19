Main Event Barber Lounge in Mt. Morris celebrates grand opening

Carrie Troha, owner of Main Event Barber Lounge, cut the ribbon at her new business at 102 E. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, joined by members of the Mt. Morris Village Board, the Economic Development Corporation and her children. (Photo provided by Sandra Stengel)

Family, friends and members of the Mt. Morris Village Board and Economic Development Corp. filled the Main Event Barber Lounge on March 14 for an official ribboncutting ceremony.

Owner Carrie Troha opened the barber shop in October 2025 after life-changing events led her to rethink her priorities. At age 44, she thought, “You don’t know if you don’t try,” and began developing a business plan, the financing, and the persistence needed to open her own barbershop. She sought help from the Mt. Morris Economic Development Corp., whose grant funding and advice were instrumental.

Troha has worked off and on in the beauty and hair industry since she was 17. Licensed in cosmetology, she’s built a career as a men’s barber. Her business, Main Event Barber Lounge, caters to men of all ages, from little tykes to 96-year-old Darrell Davis, a repeat customer.

“It’s been an adventure,” Troha said. “I was scared to death the first couple of months. But business is picking up, and the marketing is paying off.”

First-time customer Andrew Robertson said a flyer posted at a local restaurant enticed him into the shop. He said, “I’ll be back.”

Walk-ins are welcome, and Troha encourages repeat customers with a punch-card promotion. After five cuts, you receive $5 off the next cut, or you can donate that $5 discount to a family in need of kids’ haircuts. It’s a way to bring customers back and give back to the community.

The business is located at 102 E. Hitt St., Mt. Morris.