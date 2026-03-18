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Ogle County News

Here are Ogle County’s March 2026 election results

No county-level primary races are contested this cycle, but referendum on ballot

Ogle County Sheriff Deputy Chris Thiel, left, fills in his ballot on Nov. 8 for the midterm general election at the Forreston Township building. Thiel also serves as Forreston's police chief.

FILE – All countywide races are uncontested this primary. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

By Emily K. Coleman

While all county-level races are uncontested this primary, Ogle County voters will get to weigh in on a referendum this cycle.

Like voters in McHenry, Lee, Grundy, Carroll and many other counties throughout the state, Ogle County voters saw a question on their March 17 primary election ballots asking if Illinois should opt into a voucher-style federal scholarship program that would give donors a tax credit.

Uncontested county-level races

County Clerk and Recorder: Rebecca “Becky” Duke is running unopposed for the Republican nomination. No Democratic candidates filed.

County Treasurer: Tiffany O’Brien is running unopposed for the Republican nomination. No Democratic candidates filed.

County Sheriff: Brian VanVickle is running unopposed for the Republican nomination. No Democratic candidates filed.

Regional Superintendent of Schools for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties: Christopher J. Tennyson is running unopposed for the Republican nomination. No Democratic candidates filed.

Ogle County Board: No races are contested in the primary. Republican candidates filed in Districts 1 through 6 and District 8. No Democratic candidates filed in any district.

District 1:

- Zachary S. Oltmanns – 2-year term

- Rick Fritz – 4-year term

District 2:

- Patricia Nordman – 2-year term

- Wayne Reising – 4-year term

District 3:

- Karl Hansen – 2-year term

- Joseph C. Simms – 4-year term

District 4:

- David W. Sawlsville – 2-year term

- David Williams – 4-year term

District 5:

- Donald Griffin – 2-year term

- Bruce E. Larson – 4-year term

District 6:

- Jeffrey M. Billeter – 2-year term

- Steven P. Huber – 4-year term

District 8:

- Lyle Hopkins – 2-year term

- Marcia Heuer – 4-year term

District 7 has no candidates on either ballot.

Contested state races

Election2026 ElectionOgle CountyOgle County BoardOgle County Sheriff
Emily Coleman

Emily K. Coleman

Originally from the northwest suburbs, Emily K. Coleman is Shaw Media's editor for newsletters and engagement. She previously served as the Northwest Herald's editor and spent about seven years as a reporter with Shaw Media, first covering Dixon for Sauk Valley Media and then various communities within McHenry County from 2012 to 2016.