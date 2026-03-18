Here are Ogle County’s March 2026 election results

FILE – All countywide races are uncontested this primary. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

While all county-level races are uncontested this primary, Ogle County voters will get to weigh in on a referendum this cycle.

Like voters in McHenry, Lee, Grundy, Carroll and many other counties throughout the state, Ogle County voters saw a question on their March 17 primary election ballots asking if Illinois should opt into a voucher-style federal scholarship program that would give donors a tax credit.

Uncontested county-level races

County Clerk and Recorder: Rebecca “Becky” Duke is running unopposed for the Republican nomination. No Democratic candidates filed.

County Treasurer: Tiffany O’Brien is running unopposed for the Republican nomination. No Democratic candidates filed.

County Sheriff: Brian VanVickle is running unopposed for the Republican nomination. No Democratic candidates filed.

Regional Superintendent of Schools for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties: Christopher J. Tennyson is running unopposed for the Republican nomination. No Democratic candidates filed.

Ogle County Board: No races are contested in the primary. Republican candidates filed in Districts 1 through 6 and District 8. No Democratic candidates filed in any district.

District 1:

- Zachary S. Oltmanns – 2-year term

- Rick Fritz – 4-year term

District 2:

- Patricia Nordman – 2-year term

- Wayne Reising – 4-year term

District 3:

- Karl Hansen – 2-year term

- Joseph C. Simms – 4-year term

District 4:

- David W. Sawlsville – 2-year term

- David Williams – 4-year term

District 5:

- Donald Griffin – 2-year term

- Bruce E. Larson – 4-year term

District 6:

- Jeffrey M. Billeter – 2-year term

- Steven P. Huber – 4-year term

District 8:

- Lyle Hopkins – 2-year term

- Marcia Heuer – 4-year term

District 7 has no candidates on either ballot.

Contested state races