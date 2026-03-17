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Ogle County News

Annual Lynnville Township meeting is April 14

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By Shaw Local News Network

The annual town meeting of Lynnville Township in Ogle County will be Tuesday, April 14.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Lynnville Township building in Lindenwood.

The agenda for the meeting is as follows: Call meeting to order at 6:30 p.m., election of moderator, oath of moderator, approval of minutes from 2025 annual town meeting, approval of fiscal reports for each fund, new business: transfer of funds between road commissioner accounts, date 2027 annual town meeting, public comment, and adjournment.

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