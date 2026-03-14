Stillman Valley man sentenced to probation for 2024 fentanyl charge

A Stillman Valley man was sentenced to 48 months of probation after pleading guilty to possessing and intending to deliver 1 to 15 grams of a substance containing fentanyl in March 2024.

Seth J. Rudecki, 24, entered the guilty plea to the Class 1 felony as he appeared in court Thursday, March 12, before Ogle County Judge John “Ben” Roe.

Rudecki was arrested March 21, 2024, and was originally charged with the Class X felony of possessing and intending to deliver 15-100 grams of fentanyl. He was also charged with possessing 2,000 to 5,000 grams of a substance containing cannabis, 5 to 20 cannabis sativa plants, and possessing a handgun without having a firearm owner’s identification card.

Those charges were dismissed Thursday as part of a plea agreement, Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten told the court.

Rudecki entered the plea when he appeared in court with his attorney, Ogle County Public Defender Kathleen Isley.

Rudecki was also sentenced to four days in the Ogle County Jail, but will receive credit for two days served, satisfying that condition.

Other conditions of the probation sentence include Rudecki submitting to DNA testing, cooperating with any substance abuse and/or psychological assessments and treatments ordered by the Ogle County Probation Department as well as any random drug testing requested.

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as an analgesic (pain relief) and anesthetic. It is about 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as an analgesic, according to the Department of Drug Enforcement Agency’s fact sheet.

Class 1 felony offenses are punishable by 4-15 years in prison.