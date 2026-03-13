RCH Foundation, RACF announce new Community Cancer Resources fund

The Rochelle Community Hospital Foundation and the Rochelle Area Community Foundation on March 10 announced the establishment of a new Community Cancer Resources fund, a permanent agency endowment fund to support cancer-related programs and services that benefit people in the Rochelle area.

The announcement was made at an event at RCH that saw a news conference, contract signing, presentation of a $20,000 check from the RCH Foundation to RACF for the fund, and attendance by board members from both foundations, hospital officials and community members.

The event included remarks by RCH Chief Executive Officer Karen Tracy, RCH Foundation Manager Michelle LaPage, RCH Foundation Board President Reed Harris, RACF Board President Yazmin Nambo, RACF Executive Director Emily Anaya and Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows.

“RCH is proud to serve our community every day,” Tracy said. “And providing support to those affected by cancer is one of the most important ways we can help. Today we are here to celebrate a new step in that mission: The expansion of our Community Cancer Resources fund and the creation of this partnership.”

This fund will be held and managed by the RACF in support of the RCH Foundation.

Donations of money or other approved gifts can be made to the fund, and RACF will manage and invest those gifts.

Due to it being a permanent endowment, the money will be invested and grown over time. Each year, a portion of the earnings will be distributed to support local cancer care, patient assistance and community-based services.

“With this collaboration, we will be able to reach a much larger audience and grow overall awareness, ultimately making a larger impact within our community,” LaPage said. “Every donation to this fund will directly support our community members in their fight against cancer. We are so grateful to RACF for partnering with us to make this a reality. This partnership ensures that resources are managed responsibly and will stay right here in our community where they are needed most.”

Harris said the fund establishment represents “hope, care and support for every family facing cancer in Rochelle.” The RCH Foundation board president called the partnership for the cause “incredibly inspiring.”

“I couldn’t be more proud of this collaboration and what it means for the people we serve,” Harris said. “Today is a celebration of generosity, partnership and the last impact we can have when we work together.”

Nambo said the fund represents “exactly the kind of impact” RACF aims to make as a foundation. The announcement had extra meaning for Anaya, who started her fundraising career with the RCH Foundation years before serving as RACF’s executive director.

Contributions to the Community Cancer Resources fund can be made at rochellefoundation.org, through payroll dedication at area employers, with gifts of grain, stock or other appreciated assets; or as an estate beneficiary.

“Every gift, no matter the method or size, directly supports neighbors facing cancer and their families,” Anaya said. “We hope you’ll join us in this effort to create a lasting impact here in Rochelle.”

Bearrows thanked RACF and the RCH Foundation for their work on the fund and called it a “shining example” of a local partnership for the common good.

Rochelle’s mayor has a personal connection with cancer, with family members that have suffered from it.

“I know firsthand the challenges, fear and uncertainty that come from this horrible disease,” Bearrows said. “Today, I pray that this program will truly help those in need, offering comfort, resources and support to our friends and neighbors as they battle cancer. Rochelle is proud to support this effort and celebrate this important milestone with you all.”