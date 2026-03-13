Oregon Woman’s Club antique fair and market is March 21-22

March 21 and 22 are the dates for the 74th annual Antique Fair and Vintage Market sponsored by the Oregon chapter of the GFWC Woman’s Club.

Dozens of vendors from all over the Midwest will gather at the Blackhawk Center, 1101 W. Jefferson St., in Oregon to display their collections of furniture, books, jewelry, glassware, games and toys, photographs and other art work, ceramics and other collectibles.

Admission to the show is $8 per person. Parking is free. All proceeds go to support more than a dozen local charities, including Serenity, Hope House, Shining Star, Habitat for Humanity and the local food bank.

Show hours are Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Sunday only, an appraiser will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.to evaluate items. Appraisals are $5 for each item.

Concessions are onsite, including the classic chicken noodle dish and homemade pies. The facilities are handicap-accessible. No pets except certified service animals are allowed.