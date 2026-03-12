Jacobsen to present at Oregon Depot March 28

The “Those Were the Days” presenter at the Oregon Depot on Saturday, March 28 at 10 a.m. will be Riley Jacobsen, known to radio listeners as Riley O’Neil. (Photo provided by Oregon Depot)

The “Those Were the Days” presenter at the Oregon Depot at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28, will be Riley Jacobsen, known to radio listeners as Riley O’Neil.

Jacobsen grew up in Oregon and is a 1981 graduate of Oregon High School. Jacobsen is the longest-tenured broadcaster in Rockford radio history, having been on the air since 1983. He’s also WROK radio’s longest-serving morning show host, holding court each weekday morning for the last 25 years.

He’s interviewed five presidents, six governors, multiple U.S. senators, and countless movie and TV stars. Jacobsen is also a multiple award-winning commercial producer and voiceover artist whose work runs all over the country.

Jacobsen has been married to Amy for almost 35 years. They have two adult children, Spencer and Molly.