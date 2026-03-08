Monroe Center man sentenced to prison for identify theft and fleeing to elude

A Monroe Center man was sentenced to prison Friday after pleading guilty to identity theft and aggravated fleeing.

Wayne Mikulski, 46, pleaded guilty to the the felony offenses and sentenced to concurrent sentences of seven and six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock said in a news release.

“On March 27, 2025, an Ogle County Sheriff’s deputy observed a van in Monroe Center that had been implicated in mail thefts in the Monroe Center area,” Rock said in the release. “The deputy observed the van disobey a stop sign and pursued the van. The van fled from the deputy and disobeyed stop signs in Monroe Center. The driver abandoned the van and fled on foot.”

Mikulski was identified as the driver of the van and deputies later searched his residence in Monroe Center and located multiple pieces of mail, checks and debit cards belonging to residents of Ogle County, Winnebago County and Cook County, Rock said.

Identity theft is a Class 3 felony punishable by 2-5 years in prison and aggravated fleeing to elude is a Class 4 felony punishable by 1-3 years in prison.

Mikulski’s prior record made him extended term eligible for up to 10 years in prison on the identity theft charge and up to 6 years on the fleeing charge.

Ogle County Judge Anthony Peska rendered the sentences.