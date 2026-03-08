McCombie kicks off annual spring photo contest

State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, is launching her sixth annual spring photo contest for residents throughout her 89th Legislative District.

She encourages residents to get out their cameras and submit compelling photographs they love of people, landscapes or landmarks that showcase northwest Illinois.

“This contest has become a celebration of the place we’re all proud to call home,” McCombie said. “Each year I am amazed by the creativity and talent behind every submission, and I cannot wait to see how residents capture northwest Illinois this spring.”

To participate, interested area residents can submit a photo that best represents the people and places of the 89th District – including any statues and monuments. The winning photos will be displayed in McCombie’s Springfield and Savanna offices.

McCombie will choose winning entries and notify the photographers for an unveiling at the Savanna office. The winning photos will be on display for the rest of the 104th General Assembly in Springfield.

The contest rules are as follows:

Participants are asked to submit their photos by email to mccombiephotocontest@gmail.com

Photos must be taken in the 89th District

Photos must be taken during this spring

Photos are due as soon as possible and winners will be announced June 19

Photos must be sent in high resolution

In the email, please include the photographer’s name, home address, email, phone number, and where the photograph was taken

An 89th District map can be found on McCombie’s website at repmccombie.com. Participants seeking more info can call the district office at (815) 291-8989.