Fritts visits Flagg Township Museum

Vicki Snyder-Chura, Rep. Brad Fritts, Bobbie Colbert and Piper Grazulis in the Military Room at the Flagg Township Museum. (Photo provided by Flagg Township Museum)

State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, along with Deputy Chief of Staff Piper Grazulis, visited the Flagg Township Museum on Feb. 20 in recognition of Museum Advocacy Day.

Museum Advocacy Day, officially observed Feb. 22, is a nationwide opportunity to visit museums and highlight their value as trusted sources of education, preservation and community connection. Museums serve as welcoming spaces where people can learn, engage in dialogue and connect with local history.

Fritts toured the museum, taking time to view exhibits and learn more about the museum’s collections and preservation efforts. He expressed appreciation for the museum’s work and its role in serving the community.

During the visit, guests had the opportunity to engage with Fritts, asking questions and discussing state-level issues important to the region.

Terry Dickow, president of the Museum Board, also participated in the discussion, raising several timely topics – including what he humorously referred to as the “elephant in the room”: the future of the Chicago Bears stadium plans and whether Rochelle could ever be a contender. The lighthearted exchange added to a productive and informative visit, a news release said.

“The Flagg Township Museum thanks Fritts and Ms. Grazulis for their time, interest and continued support of museums and cultural institutions across Illinois,” the release said.