Regional Transportation Committee meeting is March 27

The next Human Services Transportation Plan Regional Transportation Committee meeting for Region 3 (Bureau, DeKalb, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle and Putnam counties) will be Friday, March 27.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at the Grundy County Administrative Building, 1320 Union St., Morris.

Human service organizations with an interest in public transportation are strongly encouraged to attend, as well as anyone interested in public transit. If you would like further information, send an email to hstp@ncicg.org or call (815) 433-5830.

There will be reserved time slots available for public comment via Zoom for anyone not able to attend the meeting in person between 10:15 and 10:30 a.m..

If you would like to participate in public comment via Zoom during that time frame, call (815) 433-5830 to reserve your time slot.

HSTP identifies transportation needs and develops solutions to improve transportation services for the general public. An emphasis is placed on seniors, people with disabilities, individuals with lower incomes and veterans.

For more information about NCICG and HSTP, or if special accommodations are needed, contact Connor Schwinn at (815) 433-5830.