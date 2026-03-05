Mt. Morris PAG to present ‘Paint Your Wagon’ April 17-19, 24-26

The musical adventure “Paint Your Wagon” is driving into Mt. Morris this spring.

In this musical, a farmer and a gold prospector partner up during the California Gold Rush. Their adventures include buying and sharing a wife, growing the gold town of Rumson overnight and watching the budding romance between the mayor’s daughter and the descendent of Spanish royalty, all while seeking their own fortunes. Along the way, there is plenty of hard living, good singing and local acting.

The Mt. Morris Performing Arts Guild, PAG, will perform “Paint Your Wagon” with all the grit and determination that local talent brings. Shows will be the weekend of April 17-19 and April 24-26 at the Allure of Pinecrest Grove Theatre.

Dozens of local community members are coming together to make “Paint Your Wagon” a delight for both the eyes and ears. Play actors are (in alphabetical order): Dave and Jennifer Bakener, Pam Ballard, Jeff Bold, John Chase, Dennis Cheatwood, Natalie Coy, Maxwell George, Brian Ginn, Kelly Huston, Montana Larson, Chris Martin, Morgan McConnell, Lilia Bauer Moody, Dylan Oleson, Priscilla Osborne, John (Pete) Raum, Julie Robinson, Dylan Stormont, Gerald Sheely, Mark Tremble and Trudy Whalen.

Sharing the commitment to produce a quality performance are the following local community members: Beth Nelson Chase (director and musical director), Mary Mead-Cantrell (assistant director/assistant producer), Karen Urish (producer), Dave Sheely (set design), Dick Schmidt (set builder), Jeff Bold (tech design), Harold Harrison (sound), Pat Marshall (assistant sound tech), Jon and Diane Murray (lighting), Carm Rongere (costume design/choreography consultant), Priscilla Osborne (costumer, program), Julie Robinson and Trudy Whalen (costumers), Joyce Long and Vinde Wells (publicity), Dennis and Mary Cheatwood (backstage managers), Michelle Nelson (tickets), Doreen White and Tina Krueger (hair/make-up), and Kris Wachs (hair/make-up and refreshments).