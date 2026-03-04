CHS Rochelle supports Ogle County 4-H with donation

CHS Rochelle recently presented a donation to Ogle County 4-H. Back row, left to right: Mark Zaccaria, CHS; Samantha Zaccaria, CHS; Shelby Harbaugh, Ogle County 4-H member; Jodi Baumgartner, Ogle County 4-H program coordinator; Anna Henson, Ogle County office support; and Tyler Angell, CHS. Front row, left to right: Abigail Nelson, 4-H educator and Allissa Martin, Ogle County 4-H ambassador. (Photo provided by Ogle County 4-H)

CHS Ethanol in Rochelle recently presented Ogle County 4-H with a donation.

When Samantha Zaccaria of CHS connected with University of Illinois Extension Program Coordinator Jodi Baumgartner, the timing was ideal. As Ogle County 4-H entered its second year of the 4-H Tech Club, the program was growing and needed updated technology to continue serving youths effectively.

Last year, the 4-H Tech Club engaged 23 members in hands-on learning experiences focused on robotics, coding, 3D printing and other emerging technologies. However, aging office laptops were no longer supported by IT, creating a significant challenge for the club’s continued growth.

With a donation from CHS Ethanol, Ogle County 4-H purchased seven new laptops. These devices will support Tech Club meetings, Project Workshop days and Ogle County Fair volunteers and judges, expanding access to technology-based programming and needs.

“This donation opens the door for Ogle County 4-H to offer expanded programming focused on technology,” Baumgartner said. “We are grateful for CHS Ethanol’s investment in the youth of Ogle County.”

4-H empowers and prepares youths for success by providing opportunities to learn, practice and demonstrate skills needed for personal growth, leadership, citizenship and future careers. Through 4-H, youths experience belonging, independence, mastery and generosity.

For more information about Ogle County 4-H, please get in touch with University of Illinois Extension at 815-732-2191.