Spring art show underway at Byron Museum of History

The Byron Museum of History is currently an art exhibit of work by members of the Eagle’s Nest Art Group.

The show began with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 14, with many of the artists on hand to welcome visitors.

The exhibit will remain on display through Saturday, March 28. The museum, located at 110 N. Union St. in Byron, is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum’s exhibits and the two-month long art show are open to the public free of charge.

This year’s Eagle’s Nest Art Group show includes works in oil, watercolor, pastel and acrylic paintings as well as photography, ceramics and glass art. It will be an extensive show of the work of local artists from Oregon, Byron, Rockford, Stillman Valley, Sycamore, Rochelle, Rock Falls, Sterling, Dixon, Forreston, Mt. Morris, Ashton and Polo.

Also featured in this show is a brass replica of the sculpture “Paths of Conviction, Footsteps of Fate” by Mt. Morris artist Jeff Adams. The monument itself stands in Mix Park in Oregon. Depicted are Abraham Lincoln and Black Hawk emerging in spirit from the same primal base. The piece is on loan from Midway Village and Museum Center in Rockford, where henceforth it will be on display in their main gallery.

ENAG, founded in 1957, has a full schedule of art events, workshops and shows and will have materials available at the museum for all who are interested in learning more about this community of artists and its activities. The group welcomes artists of any level of experience.

There are Thursday sessions at the ENAG studio in Conover Square and summer outdoor painting sessions offered to all members. For more information about ENAG, call (815) 732-7783 or visit Facebook at Eagle’s Nest Art Group, Oregon, Illinois.

The permanent collections of the Byron Museum of History as well as the historic Read House, which is a listed Underground Railroad site on the National Park Service’s Network to Freedom, are open to the public Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more about the museum and its events, call (815) 234-5031 or visit their website at www.byronmuseum.org.