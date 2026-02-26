Ogle County 4-H Penny Carnival set for March 7

Alana and Allen Smith, ages 7 and 5, of Leaf River take part in the Blackhawk Crossing 4-H Club's game of 'Hungry Hippo' during the Penny Carnival on Saturday, March 18 at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon. The family-fun event is a fundraiser for the 4-H program. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The Ogle County 4-H Penny Carnival will be from 5-8 p.m. March 7.

The annual event, which will be at the Blackhawk Center, 1101 W. Jefferson St., Oregon, is open to the public and features 4-H Club-created games that can be played for 25 cents each or 50 games for $10. Prizes are awarded win or lose. Plus, a free door-prize drawing will be held, and a snack stand will be available.

The 2026 game theme is “Step Into the Pages”. 4-H clubs will be awarded special cash prizes for games that are “Most Entertaining” and “Most Creative.” This year, the event is sponsored by Heels and Hardhats.

4-H is the youth development program of University of Illinois Extension. For more information about this or any other county 4-H program, call Ogle County Extension at 815-732-2191 or visit online at https://extension.illinois.edu/bdo/4-h-ogle-county.