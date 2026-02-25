Oregon Church of God Mission Committee hosts Love Drive for food pantries

Picture taken at Lifeline left to right: Jenny Rodriguez presents a check to Kathy Drozd of Lifeline. Pictured from left to right: Earlyne Warmolts, Bubbles Casinger, Drozd from Lifeline, Marianne Jones and Connie Stauffer. Not pictured is Marsha Behrens. (Photo provided by Marsha Behrens)

The Oregon Church of God Mission Committee hosted a Love Drive to collect cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, and paper products to be donated to Lifeline in Oregon and Loaves & Fishes in Mt. Morris.

In addition to the items collected, each organization received $500 to assist with purchasing other much-needed items.

Lifeline has been serving the Oregon, Chana and Grand Detour areas since 1982, and serves about 250 families per month. The most requested item is meat. An item that would be greatly appreciated but is rarely donated is dog/cat food.

In addition to the food pantry, Lifeline also has a clothing pantry. If you are interested in volunteering, you can call 815-732-7891 or stop by the pantry in Conover Square in Oregon.

Loaves and Fishes has been serving the Mt. Morris and Leaf River area since 2008, and serves approximately 140-150 families per month. The most requested items are the basics like milk, eggs and bread.

Items rarely donated but greatly appreciated are diapers and wipes (both baby and adult), Hamburger Helper and condiments (ketchup, pickles and mustard).

If you would like to volunteer at Loaves & Fishes, you can call 815-613-8776 to talk to the volunteer coordinator.