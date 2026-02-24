Ogle County property transfers for Feb. 16-20, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Russell D Konstans and Amy B Creuziger to Emmaline J Wald, 5770 S. Indian Trail, Rochelle, $307,500

Adam S Meyer and Lori E Meyer to Renee Gehrke and Samuel Hildebrand, one parcel in Maryland Township: 03-32-100-005, $280,000

Thomas J Atchison and Carol A Atchison to Bryce Allen Scheffler, 212 E. Blackhawk Drive, Byron, $67,500

Edwin G Bauscher and Ann I Bauscher to Jacob A Swartz, 509 N. Division Ave., Polo, $130,000

Edward L Kooken, Sonya M Gallegos-Kooken, and Sonya M Gallegos Kooken to Judith Vukovich, one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-23-485-009, $7,900

Jason A Skinner and Jessica L Skinner to Taylor N Brubaker and Nicole A Brubaker, 1695 N. Sauk Trail, Oregon, $635,000

Jakob Hughes and Cassandra Ann Hughes to Donna J Benhart, 112 N. Hannah Ave., Mt. Morris, $157,500

Michael D Mcneely and Adam Crandall, 9259 E. Hayrack Trail, Stillman Valley, $670,000

Quit Claims

Jose Lopez Jr to Stephanie P Arevalo, 150 S. Washington St., Rochelle, $0.00

Carl Bell to Curb Appeal Real Estate Inc., one parcel in Monroe Township: 12-21-282-001, $19,900

Angela C Adams to Jeremy J Adams, 524 N. 14th St., Rochelle, $0.00

Wayne L Rummel and Cathy Rummel to Kevin E Rummel, one parcel in Maryland Township: 03-06-400-001, $0.00

Creston Commons to HRE Builders LLC, two parcels in Dement Township: 25-23-405-002 and 25-23-405-004, $0.00

Stanley D Olson to Stanley D Olson and Stanley L Heng, 210 N. Etnyre Ave., Oregon, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Troy Atchison, trustee, Cori Atchison, trustee, Troy Atchison Trust, and Cori Atchison Trust to Bryce Allen Scheffler, 204 E. Blackhawk Drive, Byron, $67,500

Deeds in Trust

Thomas A Corcoran and Michelle M Corcoran to Thomas A Corcoran, trustee, and Michelle M Corcoran, trustee, and Thomas A & Michelle M Corcoran Family Trust, one parcel in Monroe Township: 12-21-279-003, $0.00

William R Baker and Linda S Baker to William R Baker, trustee, Linda S Baker, trustee, Baker Family Trust, one parcel in Monroe Township: 12-17-478-003, $0.00

Daniel A Hoffman and Brandi A Hoffman to Danny A Hoffman, trustee, and Danny A Hoffman Trust, 712 N. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $0.00

Daniel A Hoffman and Brandi A Hoffman to Judy L Hoffman, trustee, Judi L, trustee, and Judy L Hoffman Trust, 712 N. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $0.00

Brian S Horner, Brian Horner, Jodi L Horner, and Jodi Horner to Robert B Borgen, trustee, and Robert B Borgen Rev Trust, 111 S. Division Ave., Polo, $40,000

Brian S Horner and Jodi L Horner to Robert B Borgen, trustee, and Robert B Borgen Rev Trust, 110 S. Division Ave., Polo, $30,000