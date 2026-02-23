Chana Education Center helps students from Ogle, Lee counties prepare for next steps

Students have a wide range of learning needs that may require different types of support.

Anxiety, trauma, learning differences, or the need for more individualized support can affect how students access learning in larger classroom environments. Chana Education Center provides an additional option designed to support these needs.

Chana Education Center is a local therapeutic alternative school serving students from across Ogle and Lee counties. The program offers a smaller and more structured school setting that combines academics with social emotional instruction and therapeutic services. Clear routines, individualized instruction, and extra support help students focus on learning.

The purpose of alternative education programs like Chana is sometimes misunderstood, according to a news release. Some people assume these programs only serve students with extreme behavior. In reality, most students at Chana are children who need school to look different in order to be successful. The program focuses on helping students make academic progress, build skills, and prepare for their next steps in school or beyond.

Chana continues to improve and make changes based on the needs of students, families, and school districts. While people sometimes ask for a single way to measure success, staff understand that success looks different for every student. Some of the most meaningful growth comes from skills and lessons that may not show immediate results, but instead are seeds that take root gradually and surface months or even years later.

Chana works closely with local schools, community agencies and families. This collaboration supports shared understanding, clear communication and coordinated planning as students work toward their individual goals.

Chana is staffed by a multidisciplinary team dedicated to supporting students both academically and emotionally. The school is led by Principal Lynn Kalnins and Assistant Principal Stephanie White, with social emotional support provided by social workers Ronelia Gruber and Morgan Peterson.

Academic instruction at Chana follows Illinois learning standards and is paired with social emotional and therapeutic support. Students work on skills such as managing emotions, communicating effectively, solving problems and coping with challenges. Students come to Chana with many different backgrounds and experiences, and staff focus on building confidence by recognizing effort, progress, and improvement.

Life skills and real-world learning are also an important part of the program. Students take part in problem-based learning, collaborative activities and community experiences that help them see purpose in their learning and understand their place within the larger community. Through these experiences, students begin to recognize that they are connected to something bigger than themselves and that their actions and contributions matter.

Working with families is a key part of Chana’s approach. Staff communicate regularly with parents, guardians and students’ home school districts to support and plan for students. The focus is on helping students prepare for what comes next, whether that means returning to their home school or getting ready for life after high school.