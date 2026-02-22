Ogle County students named to Augustana College’s fall dean’s list

Augustana College announced more than 1,200 students were named to the dean’s list for the 2025-2026 fall semester.

Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale for courses taken during the term.

Ogle County-area students that made the list are as follows:

McKenzie Mueller, class of 2026, from Byron majoring in Graphic Design and Business Administration-Marketing.

Alyssa Mowry, class of 2026, from Chana majoring in Biology and Psychology.

Carter Denton, class of 2027, from Davis Junction majoring in Augie Ages Undecided.

Kobe Southerland, class of 2028, from Forreston majoring in Kinesiology.

Jonathan Hansen, class of 2027, from Lindenwood majoring in Music General.

Emily Guz, class of 2027, from Mt. Morris majoring in Graphic Design.

Jackson Glendenning, class of 2027, from Oregon majoring in Engineering and Physics.

Elijah George, class of 2027, from Oregon majoring in Film.

Olivia James, class of 2027, from Oregon majoring in Graphic Design and Business Administration-Marketing.

Evan James, class of 2027, from Oregon majoring in Music Education Instrumental.