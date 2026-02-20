Forreston FFA Alumni Farm Toy and Craft Show set for March 14

Brian Koeller holds Clay Beach, 3, of Forreston, as they look over some of the items for sale at the Forreston FFA Alumni's Farm Toy and Craft Show on Saturday, March 8, 2025. The event was held at the Forreston High School. (Earleen Hinton)

The Forreston FFA Alumni will host the 38th annual Farm Toy and Craft Show on Saturday, March 14.

The show will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Forreston Junior/Senior High School in Forreston.

The show has become a longtime tradition in the Forreston area, bringing together collectors, families, and community members from across the region. The event features a wide variety of farm toy and craft vendors, as well as farm toy displays open to participants ages 5 through adult.

Guests can enjoy one of the area’s most popular lunch stands, featuring homemade desserts and meats from Eickman’s Meat Processing. A silent auction will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a raffle drawing will include $250 and $100 gift cards to Eickman’s Meat Processing and a $50 gift card to Culver’s. Admission is $3 per person, with children under age 5 admitted free.

The featured 2026 show tractor is a Minneapolis-Moline 4 Star Gas Tractor, offered as a 1/16-scale die-cast metal model and available for purchase at $75 each.

Although the vendor contract deadline has passed, organizers report that booth space is still available. Vendor contracts and additional event information can be found on the Forreston FFA Alumni website at www.forrestonffaalumni.org.

Farm toy display registration for ages 5 through adult must be completed online. There is no fee to participate, but space is limited and early registration is encouraged. Display contracts are available on the website and should be emailed to forrestonffaalumni@gmail.com.

For more information, visit the website or contact Terri Nelson at 815-275-6907 or Rick Garnhart at 815-238-3044.