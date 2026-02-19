U of I Extension to offer free gardening programs in Stillman Valley

The Ogle County Master Gardeners invite community members to grow their gardening knowledge through two educational programs offered at the Julia Hull District Library in Stillman Valley. (Photo provided by U of I Extension)

The Ogle County Master Gardeners invite community members to grow their gardening knowledge through two free educational programs offered in March and May at the Julia Hull District Library, 100 Library Lane, Stillman Valley. Space is limited. Reserve your spot by calling the library at 815‑645-8611. These programs are for adults 18 years of age and older.

The first program, Kitchen Herb Gardening, will be held on Thursday, March 5, from 6-7 p.m. Community members interested in enhancing their cooking, baking or cocktail crafting skills are invited to attend.

Growing fresh herbs at home is an easy and rewarding way to elevate everyday meals. During this session, Ogle County Master Gardener Phil Bratta will guide participants through the process of creating a kitchen herb garden. From planting seeds to nurturing mature, flavorful plants. The workshop is designed for both beginners and those looking to expand their gardening knowledge.

On Thursday, May 7, from 6-7 p.m., Bratta will present Gardening with Native Plants. Native plants do far more than add beauty to the landscape. They play a crucial role in supporting healthy ecosystems by providing essential food and shelter for native wildlife. Community members interested in learning how to incorporate these plants into their own gardens are invited to attend. This informative session will cover the fundamentals of selecting, planting, and caring for native species. Whether participants are new to native gardening or looking to deepen their understanding, the program will offer practical insights they can apply immediately.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact Program Coordinator Jan Saglier at 815‑544‑3710 or jsaglier@illinois.edu.