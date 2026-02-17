Ogle County Historical Society’s monthly meeting is Feb. 23

The Nash House Museum is at 111 N. Sixth St. in Oregon. (Photo provided by Ogle County Historical Society)

The Ogle County Historical Society’s monthly meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23, in the carriage house annex behind the Nash House Museum.

The museum is located at 111 N. Sixth St., Oregon.

One item on the agenda is to discuss the plans for letters to be written by the people of Ogle County to be placed in time capsules. Letter topics might include anything from talking about daily life in our county, to writing to one’s descendants, to sharing hopes and dreams for the future.

The Ogle County Historical Society is working with the Ogle County Board on this effort as part of the celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

The time capsules will be opened in 50 years – on July 4, 2076.

Details on how to submit the letters, what paper to use and when they are required are still to be decided upon. The historical society is planning to get that information out soon so that those who wish to contribute to the time capsule for the country’s semiquincentennial may do so.