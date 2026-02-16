Ogle County property transfers for Feb. 9-13, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Stacey Koch to Jacob Hughes and Cassandra Ann Hughes, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-19-401-024, $350,000

Friends Of Nachusa Grasslands to Nature Conservancy, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-16-400-003, $191,000

Samuel L Gardner and Lauren E Gardner to Jonah Mundy, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-19-401-019, $285,000

Thomas J Harnett Iii to Antonino Alfano Trustee, Marianna Alfano Trustee, and Aaaa Tr1025, 800 S 4th St, Oregon, $60,000

Haascienda Llc Series A to Christina M Ybarra, 907 Carlisle, Rochelle, $168,000

Patsy L Smith, James A Holt, and Shirley R Terry to Jesse Schabacker and Andrew Schabacker, 557 S 3rd St, Rochelle, $170,000

Daniel E Luepkes to David A Luepkes, 1 Parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-14-200-005, $425,000

William W Love to Townie Ventures Llc Series Casa Blanca, 307 W 4th St, Byron, $115,000

Emilia D Lopez to Michael Hurst, 1 Parcel in Dement Township: 25-23-277-005, $30,000

Vincent Aiello and Lina Aiello to Nicole Speizio De Paz, Nicole Speizio-De Paz, and Lydia Speizio, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-08-430-010, $2,500

Elizabeth M Robertson to Grant S Hilliard, 1025 Crest View Trl, Byron, $245,000

Tracy Export Inc. to Brandon Pemberton and Kristen Pemberton, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-36-400-010, $200,000

Matthew T Contreras to Jarrad Mccoy, 1 Parcel: 503 S 3rd St, Oregon, $92,500

Scott L Hilliard to Brennan Andrew Hailey, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-33-200-021, $187,000

David K Boe and Ann L Boe to Alejandro Villafuerte and Sylvanna Parra, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 10-04-152-014, $334,000

Bradley W. Pattat and Janice E Pattat to Kenneth A Skoli, 45 S Blackhawk Rd, Oregon, $292,000

Veronica R Gaston to Ehlinger Holdings Llc, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-11-300-002, $620,000

Akens Auto Body Inc to Douglas L Aken and Glenda S Aken, 402 E IL Rte 64, Mt. Morris, $0.00

Aj Homes Llc to Antonino Alfano Trustee, Marianna Alfano Trustee, and Aaaa Tr1025, 804 S 4th St, Oregon, $66,000

David Bester to Lars Larsen, 826 N 3rd St, Rochelle, $170,000

Quit Claims

Mark Lewis and Jessica Lewis to Mark Lewis, 7438 W Lowell Park Rd, Mt. Morris, $0.00

Mtr Properties Llc to Omar Oropesa, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-08-429-006, $0.00

Mtr Properties Llc to Orchid Property Group Llc, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-08-404-015, $0.00

Mtr Properties Llc to Thomas P Steinhauser, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-09-178-005, $0.00

Mtr Properties Llc to Orchid Property Group Llc, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-08-404-014, $0.00

Debra S Black to David S Black, 302 S 4th St, Oregon, $0.00

Debra S Black to David S Black, 410 W 1st St, Mt. Morris, $0.00

Martha P Gonzalez to Emilia D Lopez, 1 Parcel in Dement Township: 25-23-277-005, $0.00

Abigail Elizabeth Kooy and Paul L Miles to Abigail Elizabeth Kooy, 302 E 4th St, Byron, $0.00

Brian Willis and Janet Willis to Janet Willis, 1082 N 8th St, Rochelle, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Cindy L Vant Trustee, Danny K White Trustee, and White Family Restated Tr113 to Cindy L Vant, 113 N 14th St, Oregon, $225,000

Inspira Financial Trust Llc Custodian and Zaparackas Zibute G Ira Fbo to Zaparackas Zibute G Md, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-07-300-005, $0.00

Inspira Financial Trust Llc Custodian and Zaparackas Zibute G Ira Fbo to Zaparackas Zibute G Md, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-07-300-003, $0.00

Inspira Financial Trust Llc Custodian and Paul A Knepper Ira Fbo to Paul A Kenpper Md Phd, 2 Parcels in Grand Detour Township: 21-04-300-002 and 21-05-400-006, $0.00

Stanley A Weber Trustee and Fairbanks Revocable Tr1 to Tammy M Dykema, 1 Parcel in Buffalo Township: 14-07-400-001, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Jason P Knouse to Jason P Knouse Trustee and C&hk Tr101, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-33-352-013, $0.00

Donald T Renfro Jr and Cynthia G Renfro to Donald T Renfro Jr Trustee, Cynthia G Renfro Trustee, and C & D Trl126, 8550 N Verde Dr, Byron, $0.00

Salvador Alvarado Jr Trustee, Dana J Alvarado Trustee, and Salvador Alvarado Jr & Dana J Alvarado Declaration Tr to Gabrielac Alvarado Trustee and Salvador Alvarado Jr & Dana J Alvarado Irrev Tr, 6355 E Mcgregor Rd, Byron, $0.00

Brian C Carpenter to Denise E Carpenter Trustee, Kara A Carpenter-Adcock Trustee, Kara A Carpenter Adcock Trustee, Brian Carpenter Irrev Tr, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-17-476-006, $0.00

Jane L Monroe to Jane L Monroe Trustee and Jane L Monroe Lv Tr, 510 E King St., Polo, $0.00