Kish College Foundation announces creation of Cheryl Safford-Sawallisch Memorial Nursing Scholarship

The Kishwaukee College Foundation has announced the creation of a new scholarship fund honoring the memory of 1998 nursing graduate, Cheryl Safford-Sawallisch. (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College)

The Kishwaukee College Foundation has announced the creation of a new scholarship fund honoring the memory of 1998 nursing graduate Cheryl Safford-Sawallisch.

The scholarship provides support to Kishwaukee College nursing students, with preference given to single parents, those on a single income or those with low income.

Cheryl’s children, Ben Safford, Elizabeth Safford, Patrick Safford and Joseph Sawallisch, established the fund in memory of their mother, who died in May 2003 after working professionally as a registered nurse since graduating from Kish.

“We saw what our mom went through to work multiple jobs and go to school so she could create a better life for all of us,” Ben Safford said. “I think she would be really proud and appreciative that we are in a position to give back and help others in similar situations.”

Returning to the area as a single parent who had been a stay-at-home mother for several years, Cheryl pursued a nursing education at Kishwaukee College, building on her credentials as a certified nursing assistant. Ben said he recalls his mother working many late nights and early mornings as she provided and cared for her children and pursued her education.

“After she settled into her new life as a registered nurse, we saw that sense of accomplishment and relief knowing we wouldn’t have to struggle anymore,” Ben said. “It can be difficult to go to school and take care of kids, and we want students to know this scholarship is available to them. When they are applying, we hope they know there is something special about this scholarship and why we want to help.”

Kishwaukee College’s accredited nursing program prepares dozens of students each semester to become fully licensed registered nurses.

“This generous donation greatly benefits future Kishwaukee College Nursing students in need of additional support to complete their education. It has been a privilege to work with Cheryl’s family to support our students and honor her legacy as a mother and provider,” said Courtney Walz, executive director of the Kishwaukee College Foundation.

The Kishwaukee College Foundation manages more than 110 funds dedicated to scholarships, program enhancements and the college’s overall needs. Learn more or contribute at kish.edu/foundation.