Candice King speaks at 4-H youth workshop

Thirty-nine youths from Stephenson, Winnebago, Ogle, Boone and DeKalb counties attended a public speaking workshop Feb. 3 at the Machine Shed in Rockford.

This workshop helps youths learn new techniques to prepare them for their counties’ upcoming public speaking contests.

This year, WTVO First Warn Weather Meteorologist Candice King was guest speaker. King discussed her role as a weather specialist and the importance of working through nerves and emotions to provide accurate weather information and warnings of severe weather threats. She mentioned that when she was first starting out, she had to work on gesturing with her hands, looking confident and using a strong voice to get her message across.

The youths enjoyed learning about King and were able to ask questions about her job and how she handled different situations, especially when the weather was close to home and affected her personally.

Kelly Lafferty, 4-H youth development educator for Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Winnebago counties, provided the welcome, introduced King, and promoted the counties’ public speaking contests.

Tally Lalor, 4-H program coordinator for Boone County, provided icebreakers for the youths. Abigail Nelson, 4-H youth development educator for Boone, DeKalb and Ogle counties, assisted with the icebreakers and discussed the state 4-H public speaking contests.

Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau Consumer Engagement Director Holly Wiltfang hosted the event and provided refreshments for the participants.