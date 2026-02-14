Oregon School District celebrates multiple Those Who Excel honorees

Oregon School District 220 recently announced that Courtney Gaulrapp has been named the Northwest Regional Teacher of the Year by the Illinois State Board of Education, the highest regional honor within Illinois’ Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year program.

This recognition represents one of the most prestigious honors awarded to educators in Illinois. As Northwest Regional Teacher of the Year, Gaulrapp now represents the region among the top educators in the state and will be honored at the statewide banquet later this spring.

“This is a significant moment for our district,” Superintendent PJ Caposey said. “When one of our own is named Northwest Regional Teacher of the Year, it affirms what we see every day – exceptional work happening in our classrooms and throughout our system. Courtney represents the best of what this profession can be: student-centered, relentless in pursuit of growth, and committed to doing the hard work well.”

In addition to Gaulrapp’s recognition, five other OCUSD 220 team members and partners were honored through Illinois State Board of Education Those Who Excel awards. The 2026 honorees along with Gaulrapp include:

Award of Excellence, Erin Moloney, student support personnel

Award of Meritorious Service, Angela Wicklund, educational service personnel

Awards of Special Recognition, Kip Crandall, school administrator; Mckenzie Dusing, early career educator; and Derrek Rufer, community volunteer

The Those Who Excel program recognizes educators, administrators, support staff, and community partners across Illinois who demonstrate excellence, leadership, service and a meaningful impact on students and school communities. Honorees are selected through a competitive statewide nomination and review process.

“Excellence is not accidental,” Caposey said. “It is the result of talented people who care deeply, hold high standards, and show up consistently for kids. From classroom leadership to student support, from early career impact to community partnership, this group reflects the depth of commitment across OCUSD. I could not be more proud.”

“These recognitions highlight the strength of OCUSD 220’s staff and the collaborative effort that drives student success across the district,” according to a district news release. “From classroom instruction to student services, administrative leadership and community involvement, each honoree plays a critical role in shaping positive educational experiences for students and families. OCUSD 220 congratulates each of these individuals for earning recognition at the state level and thanks them for their continued dedication to serving students and strengthening the Oregon community.”