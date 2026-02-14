Ogle County 4‑H youths donate to 3 local organizations

Thanks to community donations, the 4-H Cares Project donated 25 tied blankets, 33 crocheted baby hats, 17 baby quilts, and 51 handmade sewn stuffed animals to OSF Saint Katharine Medical Center for the Pediatrics Department, Emergency Department, OB, and ambulance services. (Photo provided by Ogle Extension)

“Hands to larger service” is one of the four Hs that 4-H members strive to live by. Members give back to their communities in many ways, and sometimes those ideas grow into one big project.

Last fall, three different ideas were presented to the 4-H staff that led to one large collaborative effort. 4-H member Lydia Sherburne wanted to collect stuffed animals, coloring books, blankets and more for pediatric patients at Serenity Hospice & Home.

At the same time, the Harbaugh family and their 4-H club, the Hub Hickory Nuts, wanted to partner with OSF Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon to create homemade sewn, crocheted or tied blankets for various departments. Additionally, food accessibility was a major concern as the holiday season approached.

These three efforts came together as the 4-H Cares Project, giving members across the county an opportunity to participate. All 12 4-H clubs sewed, tied and collected donations.

Nearly $500 was donated to local food pantries for Thanksgiving and Christmas, along with turkeys, hams, holiday meal fixings, and other food items for seven food pantries in Ogle County. In total, more than 500 items were donated, including 30 hams and turkeys.

4-H members also donated 25 stuffed animals and 10 bags of goodies (puzzles, word books, fidget toys and more) as well as 20 tied blankets to Serenity Hospice & Home.

In addition, 25 tied blankets, 33 crocheted baby hats, 17 baby quilts, and 51 handmade sewn stuffed animals were donated to OSF Saint Katharine Medical Center for the Pediatrics Department, Emergency Department, OB and ambulance services. Nearly 50 sets of coloring books, crayons and markers were also donated to the Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center in Dixon.

“Through the 4-H Cares Project, members demonstrated the true meaning of service, compassion and leadership while making a lasting impact across Ogle County,” according to an Extension news release. “The Ogle County 4-H program is proud of the dedication shown by its members, volunteers and families, and grateful for the strong community partnerships that helped make this effort possible. Together, these acts of kindness continue to show how small ideas can grow into meaningful change for neighbors in need.”