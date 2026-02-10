Ogle County property transfers for Feb. 2-6, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Estate of James C Shrader to Renae M Shrader, 1 Parcel: 9988 W Fairmont Rd, Polo, $0.00

Joy R Angelbeck and Robert P Angelbeck to Rachel Hayes, 1 Parcel: 1849 N Weller Dr., Mt. Morris, $169,900

Larry W White and Eden M White to Joshua S Nelson, 1 Parcel in Mt. Morris Township: 08-09-200-004, $3,000

Kenneth C Macklin to Nathan Allan, 1 Parcel: 311 E Brayton Rd, Mt. Morris, $164,500

Paragon Ag Llc to Mark A Vonholten, 1 Parcel: 101 S Stone Hill Rd, Oregon, $2,900,000

Malcolm W Milligan to Martha A Ashcraft, 4 Parcels in White Rock Township: 18-07-200-006, 18-08-100-003, 18-09-400-002, and 18-15-300-004, $253,450

Malcolm W Milligan to Jacque K Rowland, 4 Parcels in White Rock Township: 18-09-400-002, 18-15-300-004, 18-17-251-001, and 18-17-276-001, $253,450

Susan J Devore to Alejo Dominguez, Maria Guadalupe Velasco-Medina, and Maria Guadalupe Velasco Medina, 1 Parcel in Flagg Township: 24-11-477-004, $122,500

Zachary Eastman and Maddisyn Knouse to Manuel De Jesus Felix, Manuel Dejesus Felix, and Stephanie Cazares, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-22-100-008, $248,000

Lyle E Grobe and Barbara J Groobe to Tyler Z Grobe, 1 Parcel: 202 N Cherry Ave, Polo, $68,000

Eric V Wiedemann Sr and Laura E Wiedemann to Eliseo Hueramo Jr. and Onessa Hueramo, 1 Parcel in Flagg Township: 24-17-180-001, $424,000

Shawn N Halfman, Elizabeth A Halfman, and Savana E Halfman to Cliffton Davis and Cheyl Davis, 1 Parcel in Forreston Township: 02-33-276-006, $0.00

Robert C Shenberger and Krystal Shenberger to Connor Sweet, 1 Parcel: 411 S Walnut Ave, Forreston, $123,600

Beverly Auer and Scott Robertson, 2 Parcels in Taylor Township: 22-08-127-007 and 22-08-127-035, $1,000

Alvin Griffey and Wendy Griffey to Erich Pawelko and Christine Pawelko, 1 Parcel: 05-33-101-012, 1381 E Kysor Dr, Byron, $84,500

Kirk Janicke and Angela Janicke to Sarah J Cook and Brian W Cook, 1 Parcel: 706 E Hewitt St., Forreston, $246,500

Timothy A Schoenrock to Jake Manelli and Madeline Manelli, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-26-376-003, $23,000

Hubble Shuttle Inc to Jose Pena Andino, 1 Parcel: 1162 S Bradley Lane, Oregon, $290,000

Beverly L Emery to Lukas Blake-Bernard and Lukas Blake Bernard, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-27-300-002, $220,500

Quit Claims

Mark Edward Rosenwinkel, Gayle Louise Rosenwinkel, Mark E Rosenwinkel, and Gayle L Rosenwinkel to Mark Edward Rosenwinkel Trustee, Gayle Louise Rosenwinkel Trustee, Mark Edward Rosenwinkel Revocable Living Tr, and Gayle Louise Rosenwinkel Revocable Living Tr, 1 Parcel in Flagg Township: 24-23-203-004, $0.00

Michelle R. Nelson to Joshua S Nelson, 1 Parcel in Mt. Morris Township: 08-09-200-006, $0.00

Barbara Hanna to Barbara Hanna and Bobbi N Hanna, 1 Parcel: 203 S 5th St, Oregon, $0.00

Sandra Malahy, Matthew Beninato, Heather Beninato, and Heather Benniato to Sandra Malahy, 1 Parcel in Grand Detour Township: 16-31-201-006, $60,000

Daniel A Scheck and Lori Lynn to Daniel A Scheck, 1 Parcel: 1903 N Silverthorn Dr, Byron, $0.00

Brenda J Knutson to Tami Eccles, 1 Parcel in Maryland Township: 03-29-102-017, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Donald E Scheffler Trustee and Donald E Scheffler Tr to Eric M Speakes and Jennifer N Speakes, 1 Parcel: 5215 Mt. Morris Rd, Mt. Morris, $748,580

Brian C Lund Trustee, Adam J Lund Trustee, and Gloria J Lund Tr101 to Brian C Lund and Adam J Lund, 3 Parcels in Monroe Township: 12-25-400-002, 12-35-200-001, and 12-36-100-001, $0.00

Malcom W Milligan Trustee, Jacque E Rowland Trustee, Martha A Ashcraft Trustee, and James R Milligan Tr to Martha A Ashcraft, 4 Parcels in White Rock Township: 18-07-200-006, 18-08-100-003, 18-09-400-002, and 18-15-300-004, $0.00

Malcom W Milligan Trustee, Jacque K Rowland Trustee, Martha A Ashcraft Tr, and James R Milligan Tr to Jacque K Rowland, 4 Parcels in White Rock Township: 18-09-400-002, 18-15-300-004, 18-17-251-001, and 18-17-276-001, $0.00

Malcom W Milligan Trustee, Jacque K Rowland Trustee, Martha A Ashcraft Trustee, and James R. Milligan Tr to Malcom W Milligan, 6 Parcels in White Rock Township: 18-10-300-002, 18-15-300-002, 18-15-300-003, 18-15-400-002, 18-22-100-001, and 18-22-100-002, $0.00

Ronald H Stocking Trustee and Stocking Family Tr0296 to Timothy R Stocking, 3 Parcels in Pine Rock Township: 17-12-300-001, 17-12-300-004, and 17-12-400-001, $0.00

Joyce M Stocking Trustee and Tocking Family Tr0496 to Mark Stocking, 3 Parcels in Pine Rock Township: 17-11-100-008, 17-11-100-009, and 17-11-200-002, $0.00

Stillman Bank Trustee and Alvin D Oltmanns Tr to Judy E Hagemann, 4 Parcels in Byron Township, 05-08-400-006, 05-09-300-004, 05-16-100-001, and 05-17-200-002, $4,422,277

Christine M Lewis Trustee and Donald L Horst Restatement Tr070715941 to Joshua S Nelson, 2 Parcels in Mt. Morris Township: 08-09-400-008 and 08-09-400-010, $937,000

Deeds in Trust

Charles E Winterton and Charles Winterton to Charles Winterton Trustee and Charles E Winterton Tr, 7 Parcels: 04-05-300-006, 04-25-300-012, 04-25-301-002, 04-25-400-022, 04-28-200-002, 04-36-100-012, and 14-06-200-006, $0.00

David Watkins, David K Watkins, Nancy Watkins, and Nancy A Watkins to David K Watkins Trustee, Nancy A Watkins, and Watkins Family Tr1225, 1 Parcel in Leaf River Township: 04-18-200-007, $0.00

David Watkins, David K Watkins, Nancy Watkins, and Nancy K Watkins to David K Watkins Trustee, Nancy A Watkins Trustee, and Watkins Family Tr1225, 1 Parcel in Leaf River Township: 04-18-200-007, $0.00

Arnold D Diehl and Marilyn A Diehl to Arnold D Diehl Trustee, Arnold D Diehl Tr1, Marilyn A Diehl Trustee, and Marilyn A Diehl Tr1, 4 Parcels in Buffalo Township: 14-09-328-011, 14-09-378-017, 14-16-256-007, and 14-6-380-001, $0.00

Brian L Swanstrom and Diane Swanstrom to Brian L Swanstrom Trustee, Diane L Swanstrom Trustee, and Brian & Diane Swanstrom Family Trust, 1 Parcel in Maryland Township: 02-02-100-003, $0.00

Brian A Zumdahl and Renna M Zumdahl to Renna M Trustee and Renna M Zumdahl Tr, 1 Parcel: 9601 N IL Rte 26, Forreston, $0.00

Brian A Zumdahl and Renna M Zumdahl to Brian A Zumdahl Trustee and Brian A Zumdahl Tr, 1 Parcel: 9601 N IL Rte 26, Forreston, $0.00

David K Anspach Trustee and Kenneth L Anspach Tr to Michael J Speer, 1 Parcel: 512 S Garden Ave, Forreston, $150,000

Christine M Lewis Trustee and Arlene M Horst Restatement Tr0715942 to Christine M Lewis Trustee and Donald L Horst Restatement Tr0715941, 1 Parcel in Mt. Morris Township: 08-09-400-008, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

James R Milligan Deceased by Executors and Estate of James R Milligan to Malcom W Milligan, Jacque K Rowland Trustee, Martha A. Ashcraft Trustee, and James R Milligan Tr, 13 Parcels: 18-07-200-006, 18-08-100-003, 18-09-400-002, 18-10-300-002, 18-15-300-002, 18-15-300-003, 18-15-300-004, 18-15-400-002, 18-17-251-001, 18-17-276-001, 18-22-100-001, 18-22-100-001, 18-22-100-002 $0.00

