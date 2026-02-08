Bread of Life food pantry in Stillman Valley receives CFNIL grant

The mission of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois is to inspire endowment and promote philanthropy for the current and future needs of the people of Northern Illinois. Since its founding in 1953 CFNIL has granted more and $90 million for charitable purposes. (Photo provided by CFNIL)

The Bread of Life food pantry in Stillman Valley recently announced it has received a $5,750 grant to help keep its shelves stocked with food.

The grant was awarded by the Norris A. & Margaret K. Aldeen Fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois’ Community Grants Program.

Bread of Life exists as a community response to hunger and as a way for it to be the hands and feet of Jesus to its local community.

It is open on the second Tuesday of each month from 3-5 p.m., with the next few distributions being March 10, April 14, May 12 and June 9.

During each of the past several months, the pantry has provided assistance to an average of 77 individuals representing about 38 households. Most of the families it serves live in the Meridian School District and Byron areas.

“We are honored to serve as a client-choice pantry, offering our guests the choice of foods that work best for their families,” a news release said. “Each month, our clients can expect to find 12 staple items that we consistently have every month plus they get at least four pounds of meat. Then we fill the rest of our shopping tables with other items that are donated or purchased.

“Funds from this grant will be used to purchase fresh meat and other grocery items for the families we serve for several months to come. Thank you CFNIL for your support of our mission and community.”

The mission of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois is to inspire endowment and promote philanthropy for the current and future needs of the people of Northern Illinois. Since its founding in 1953 CFNIL has granted more than $90 million for charitable purposes.