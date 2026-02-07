Tilton Elementary School in Rochelle holds Spelling Bee finals

Tilton Elementary School in Rochelle recently held its Spelling Bee Finals, and the classroom finalists were Zayna Bonilla, Nathan Brantley, Lila Damask, Brayden Egland, Briana Fulgencio Hueramo, Emma Hatfield, Pinito Hueramo, Elliot Huff, Bradley Hull, Connor Isley, Keira McGrath, Hunter Schabacker, Boris Vazquez and Rory Williams. (Photo provided by Tilton School)

Tilton Elementary School in Rochelle recently held its Spelling Bee finals, and the classroom finalists were Zayna Bonilla, Nathan Brantley, Lila Damask, Brayden Egland, Briana Fulgencio Hueramo, Emma Hatfield, Pinito Hueramo, Elliot Huff, Bradley Hull, Connor Isley, Keira McGrath, Hunter Schabacker, Boris Vazquez and Rory Williams.

The school champion was Emma Hatfield, and the runner-up was Connor Isley. Hatfield will represent Tilton School at the Lee, Ogle, Whiteside Regional Spelling Bee finals Feb. 19 at the Dixon High School Auditorium.