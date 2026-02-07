Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Ogle County News

Tilton Elementary School in Rochelle holds Spelling Bee finals

Tilton Elementary School in Rochelle recently held its Spelling Bee Finals, and the classroom finalists were Zayna Bonilla, Nathan Brantley, Lila Damask, Brayden Egland, Briana Fulgencio Hueramo, Emma Hatfield, Pinito Hueramo, Elliot Huff, Bradley Hull, Connor Isley, Keira McGrath, Hunter Schabacker, Boris Vazquez and Rory Williams.

Tilton Elementary School in Rochelle recently held its Spelling Bee Finals, and the classroom finalists were Zayna Bonilla, Nathan Brantley, Lila Damask, Brayden Egland, Briana Fulgencio Hueramo, Emma Hatfield, Pinito Hueramo, Elliot Huff, Bradley Hull, Connor Isley, Keira McGrath, Hunter Schabacker, Boris Vazquez and Rory Williams. (Photo provided by Tilton School)

By Shaw Local News Network

Tilton Elementary School in Rochelle recently held its Spelling Bee finals, and the classroom finalists were Zayna Bonilla, Nathan Brantley, Lila Damask, Brayden Egland, Briana Fulgencio Hueramo, Emma Hatfield, Pinito Hueramo, Elliot Huff, Bradley Hull, Connor Isley, Keira McGrath, Hunter Schabacker, Boris Vazquez and Rory Williams.

The school champion was Emma Hatfield, and the runner-up was Connor Isley. Hatfield will represent Tilton School at the Lee, Ogle, Whiteside Regional Spelling Bee finals Feb. 19 at the Dixon High School Auditorium.

RochelleRochelle SchoolsEducationOgle CountyLocal NewsStudentsOgle County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois