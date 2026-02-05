Illinois Extension offers free life‑skills series in Ogle County to promote wellness across generations

The Lessons for Living is a free online series of one-hour sessions designed to empower adults of all ages with practical, easy-to-understand guidance for living an inspiring, healthy, and fulfilling life. All sessions require registration. (Photo provided by U of I Extension)

As people age, they face various challenges affecting their cognitive abilities, social participation, and overall health. Addressing these issues requires a holistic approach that includes healthcare, social support, and financial planning to ensure a dignified and fulfilling life.

University of Illinois Extension offers free viewing sessions, plus time for questions in Ogle County. The Lessons for Living is a free online series of one-hour sessions designed to empower adults of all ages with practical, easy-to-understand guidance for living an inspiring, healthy and fulfilling life. All sessions require registration.

“The Lessons for Living series encompasses a diverse array of subjects designed to strengthen essential life skills across all age groups, including areas such as nutrition, financial literacy, personal health, and everyday wellness,” Cheri Burcham, extension educator, said. “This initiative reflects Illinois Extension’s ongoing commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality educational resources that enrich the lives of individuals and communities.”

Gardening on a Budget: Learn how to start a container garden that nourishes your body and wallet at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center, 9 E. Front St., Mt. Morris. Call the center to register at 815-734-6335. This program is also offered at the Oregon Public Library, 300 Jefferson St., Oregon. To register, call the library at 815-732-2724. April 14 at 10 a.m.

Fur Real Companionship: Explore the healing power of companionship, even if you can’t care for a pet yourself, at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center, 9 E. Front St., Mt. Morris. May 14 at 10 a.m., call the center to register at 815-734-6335.

Become a Dementia Friend: Learn simple, powerful ways to support those with dementia in your community at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center, 9 E. Front St., Mt. Morris. June 9 at 2 p.m., call the center to register at 815-734-6335.

What’s in My Food? Decoding Chemicals and Safety: Discover how to decode food labels, bust myths, and take control of your plate at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center, 9 E. Front St., Mt. Morris. Aug. 11 at 2 p.m., call the center to register at 815-734-6335.

Fur Real Companionship: Explore the healing power of companionship, even if you can’t care for a pet yourself, at the Byron Public Library, 100 S. Washington St., Byron. Oct. 13 at 2 p.m., call the library to register at 815-234-5107.

For more information or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact Program Coordinator Jan Saglier at jsaglier@illinois.edu or by phone at 815-544-3710. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.