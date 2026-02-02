Stillman Valley High School students earn College Board academic honors

Stillman Valley High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

These national recognition programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications, connect students with universities across the country and celebrate their academic achievements with their communities. The program also serves as a tool for higher education members seeking to connect with remarkable students across the country, including students from lesser-known high schools.

SVHS seniors Gage Broski, Cale Kleinschmidt, Audrey Payne, Zaiah Reed, Brandon Reisinger and Jack Sparrow have earned the honor of Top of School Recognition Award and Rural/Small Town Recognition Award by the College Board National Recognition Program.

“We are honored to celebrate Gage, Cale, Audrey, Zaiah, Brandon and Jack for earning this exemplary recognition. We are very proud of them for their outstanding achievements in the classroom and on College Board assessments,” SVHS Principal Leslie Showers said. “Recognition of this caliber will serve these students well as they pursue their ambitious post-secondary aspirations.”

Students demonstrate academic excellence when they:

Take the PSAT/NMSQT (10th, 11th), PSAT 10 (10th), and/or AP Exams (by the end of 10th).

Earn a cumulative GPA of B+ or higher (at least 3.3 or 87-89%) by the time of submission.

Be one of the top 10% of test takers - in their high school, among first-generation college students in their state, and/or among rural and small-town students in their state, or

Earn a 3+ on two or more distinct AP exams in the eighth, ninth and/or 10th grade.

“We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs. This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach,” Tarlin Ray, College Board senior vice president of BigFuture, said. “We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor and it helps them plan for their big future.”