Polo Area Community Theatre to present ‘A Murder is Announced’ Feb. 13-15, 20-21

Inspector Cradock reminds everyone of the seriousness of the situation. (left to right) Bailey Kibodeaux as Julia, Josh Hershberger as Edmund, Rhylee Hinkle as Phillipa, Mary Jo Frederick as Miss Marple, Jeff Davidson as Inspector Craddock, Katelyn Kruger as Miss Bunner, and Morgan Ayling as Sergeant Mellors. (Photo provided by PACT)

Polo Area Community Theatre is in rehearsals for Agatha Christie’s murder mystery “A Murder is Announced”.

In this Agatha Christie favorite, an announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock’s Victorian house. What follows is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, and a determined inspector grimly following the case’s twists and turns.

Fortunately, Miss Marple is on hand to provide the solution - at some risk to herself – in a dramatic final confrontation.

“A Murder is Announced” will be presented Feb. 13, 14 and 20 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 15 and 21 at 2 p.m. at the Old Polo Town Hall, 117 N. Franklin Ave., Polo.

The murder takes place on Friday the 13th and the show opens on Friday the 13th, so all adult and senior tickets will be just $13 that night.

On Feb. 14, enjoy a Valentine’s special including two tickets, a private table, and more for $50.

For more information, visit www.polotheatre.org.