Applications being accepted for Village of Progress scholarship

The Village of Progress serves people with developmental disabilities in Ogle County through evaluation and assessment, job training, supported employment, social and recreational experiences, health care and maintenance and living skills instruction. (Jeff Helfrich)

The Village of Progress Foundation will offer two scholarships in 2026.

The first scholarship in the amount of $1,000 is made possible through a joint effort between The Larry Young & Friends Charities and The Village of Progress Foundation. Larry Young & Friends Charities partner with The Village of Progress Foundation every year to help make its annual golf outing a success. Larry Young also serves on the foundation’s Board of Directors.

The second scholarship in the amount of $1,000 is made possible through the generosity of the Cacciatore Family. The Cacciatores have been longtime supporters of the Village.

Wanda served on the Village of Progress Board of Directors for 10 years beginning in 1988. She also served on the foundation’s board for 33 years. The scholarship honors Pete and Wanda, who were enthusiastic supporters of the Village and its mission.

To be eligible for either scholarship, the student must be a resident of Ogle County and be either a high school senior who is disabled or is planning on attending college and majoring in an area related to the disabled, or a full-time undergraduate college student who is disabled or is majoring in an area related to the disabled.

Applications must be received by March 15, 2026, be completed on the Foundation application form, and include at least two written references. The financial status of the applicant is not a consideration. Those wishing an application are encouraged to call the Village of Progress at 815-732-2126 or go to www.villageofprogress.org and download a high school or college application.