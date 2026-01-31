Kish College Foundation announces spring 2026 Rochelle-area scholarship recipients

The Kishwaukee College Foundation announced the spring 2026 scholarship recipients. Pictured are spring 2026 scholarship recipients. (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College)

The Kishwaukee College Foundation recently announced the student scholarship recipients for the spring 2026 semester. The foundation awarded 335 scholarships totaling $267,526.

Scholarship funds are made possible through generous gifts from community members, local businesses and industry, and area agencies and associations. Students are selected on a competitive basis according to each scholarship’s specific requirements.

Rochelle-area Kishwaukee College students received the following awards:

Beulah & Roberta Hackett Endowment: Logan Lidren of Rochelle, Rita Walsh of Rochelle.

Bud & Kay Stocking Rochelle Rotary Service Above Self Endowment: Benjamin Richard Harvey of Rochelle.

Charles & Mary Roberts Memorial Endowment: Natalie Higueros of Rochelle.

Chris & Katherine Boulos Foundation: Joseph O’Donnell of Creston.

Desa Henn Memorial Scholarship: Benjamin Richard Harvey of Rochelle.

Diane McNeilly Education Endowment: Alexandria Groves of Rochelle, Aaliyah Losoya of Rochelle.

Doris V. & Suzanne K. Lewis Memorial Endowment: Logan Popp of Lindenwood.

Kenneth & Susan Doubler Scholarship Fund: Jack Anderson of Chana.

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital Endowment: Joseph O’Donnell of Creston.

Les & Deanie Springmire Endowment: Frankie Pelan of Rochelle.

Mark Joseph Bussone Memorial Endowment: Yuelma Ortiz of Rochelle.

Nancy D. Castle Scholarship: Daniela De Loza of Rochelle.

Philip H. Nye Scholarship: Anahi Cervantes of Rochelle.

Robert & Norma Wildenradt Endowment: Irving Escalante of Rochelle.

Rowland & Lucile Matteson Endowment: Grace Luxton of Kings, Michelle McCandless of Kings, Faith Totzke of Ashton.

Ruth Ashelford Pollock Horticulture Fund: Grace Luxton of Kings, Michelle McCandless of Kings, Faith Totzke of Ashton.

Stephen P. Irving Family Scholarship: Jayme Egland of Rochelle, Joseph O’Donnell of Creston.

Steve Kessler Scholarship: Danica Ward of Creston.

Tom & Nancy Roberts Endowment: Natalie Higueros of Rochelle.

Vernon & Dorothy Smith Memorial Scholarship: Bianca Garcia of Rochelle, Rylee Jackson of Chana, Abbey Jarvis of Rochelle, Logan Lidren of Rochelle, Flor Magana of Rochelle, Kara Martinez of Rochelle, Danica Ward of Creston.

The Kishwaukee College Foundation scholarship application period for the fall 2026 semester is open Monday, Feb. 2, through Friday, March 13. For more information on foundation scholarships, contact the Kishwaukee College Foundation at 815-825-9803 or visit kish.edu/kcfscholarships.